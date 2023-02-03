'A player I've always admired' - Arsenal boss Arteta explains deadline day Jorginho transfer

Mikel Arteta has hailed new Arsenal signing Jorginho and insisted that he has "always admired" the Italian midfielder.

Jorginho signed on deadline day

Brought in to reinforce the midfield

Arteta highlights his qualities

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal turned their sights on Jorginho after being left frustrated by Brighton in their pursuit of Moises Caicedo. They completed the signing of the 31-year-old midfielder on deadline day from London rivals Chelsea in a £12 million deal, including £2m in add-ons. With Mohamed Elneny set for a lengthy layoff with a knee injury, Arteta is excited to have Jorginho as a cover. The Gunners' manager lavished praise on his latest recruit and revealed that he had first targeted Jorginho a long time ago.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Many years ago. We knew that in this market, you have to adapt and you have to be flexible. You have to be ready for inconvenience. We had one with the latest news on Mo’s injury and we needed a player in that position," Arteta told reporters.

"He’s a player I’ve always admired. He’s a great character and he’s someone who is going to bring leadership and quality to that position. He’s going to help the team a lot. Timing-wise, it wasn’t that late. But he’s a player who has always been very close to our intentions to bring him in."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spanish tactician was also asked about the attributes that he likes most in Jorginho and replied, "His intelligence, his personality, his leadership skills, the way he understands our way of playing, and the quality he has to implement that in football matches. He’s a player who will fit in really well with what we want to do."

WHAT NEXT FOR JORGINHO? With Thomas Partey doubtful with a rib injury, Arteta might hand a start to Jorginho against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.