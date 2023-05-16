Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's miserable season ends on a high as he WILL get Barcelona winners' medal despite playing just eight minutes in La Liga

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finally has something to cheer about as he'll get a Barcelona winners' medal despite playing just eight minutes in La Liga.

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite having a dismal season at Chelsea, Aubameyang is set to receive the first league winners' medal of his career. In January 2022, the Gabonese striker joined Barcelona on a free transfer after falling out with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. He did reasonably well for the Catalan giants, scoring 11 times in 17 league appearances, prompting Chelsea to spend £10 million on the player and bring him to Stamford Bridge. Indeed, Aubameyang had already played for eight minutes in Barcelona's league opener against Rayo Vallecano, coming on for Jordi Alba while the two teams were locked at 0-0.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This has made the striker an official La Liga champion and he is now set to receive a winners' medal after Barcelona were crowned champions for the 27th time following their 4-2 win over Espanyol in the Catalan derby at the weekend. Aubameyang was also spotted earlier in the season at Camp Nou celebrating with Barcelona players, after they beat Real Madrid in the Clasico. He also liked a picture on social media from the official Barcelona handle which confirmed the Blaugrana's title triumph.

DID YOU KNOW? Apart from Aubameyang, Gerard Pique, Hector Bellerin, and Memphis Depay are all set to receive medals after they all played a part with Barcelona at some point during their 2022-23 La Liga campaign.

WHAT NEXT? Aubameyang has been strongly linked with a move back to Barcelona in the next transfer window after he struggled with Chelsea in the Premier League, which has restricted him to just five starts and a single goal in that time.