Three-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake was forced off during Union's 1-0 victory over Chicago Fire with an apparent groin injury.

Goalkeeper injured during last-gasp Union win

Suffered groin injury

Could be sidelined for up to 8 weeks

WHAT HAPPENED? In what was a tense, scrappy contest, newly-signed midfielder Joaquín Torres scored in the 90th minute to secure the Philadelphia Union a 1-0 victory on Saturday night. The Union came away with the three points, but they lost their goalkeeper Blake in the process. The Jamaican temporarily tried to play through the knock he sustained while making a save early in the first half. And though he managed to produce one last big stop while hobbling in apparent pain, Blake eventually needed to be replaced in the 33rd minute.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Union's head coach Jim Curtin hinted that Blake sustained a groin injury and though the length of the goalkeeper’s layoff period remains unclear at the moment, the manager noted these type of problems can take significant time to recover from.

“He’ll get an MRI,” Curtin said. “But with a groin injury, I always fear the worst, you know? So, again, Andre has been a quick healer in the past. I don’t want to speculate too much.”

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

WHAT NEXT? Backup goalie Joe Bendik replaced Blake around the half-hour mark, and will deputize for the veteran in the upcoming games.Philadelphia will next host El Salvador outfit Alianza FC in CONCACAF Champions League this midweek, before facing Montreal away from home in the MLS next Saturday.