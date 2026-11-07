'Always very uplifting' - Phil Parkinson praises Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's impact after Wrexham hold Wolves

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Phil Parkinson has lauded the positive influence of Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney after Wrexham secured a hard-fought draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The presence of the A-list duo at the Racecourse Ground provided a significant boost to both the squad and the local community during a tense Championship encounter.

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Hollywood presence sparks Racecourse atmosphere

Wrexham manager Parkinson has spoken glowingly about the emotional weight Reynolds and McElhenney carry whenever they visit North Wales.

'It's always very uplifting, I feel, for the people who work at the club, the staff and the players when Rob and Ryan come over,' Parkinson said following the stalemate. The Red Dragons showed plenty of character, recovering quickly after falling behind to an Adam Armstrong strike. The atmosphere reached a fever pitch when Lewis O'Brien leveled the scoring just two minutes later, bringing the high-profile owners to their feet in the directors' box.

Parkinson highlighted the deep emotional investment the pair has made since taking over the historic club. 'It is good to see their connection with the club, how much they care and their understanding of when people need a lift and bit of support. The crowd too is uplifted with the owners being in town. I communicate with them when they are in the States, but equally it is good to have a chat when they are over,' the manager explained.

Resilience after recent setbacks

The draw against a side recently relegated from the Premier League marks a significant upturn in form for Wrexham. After a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United on October 30, the Red Dragons have quickly revitalised the mood around the club by securing a crucial victory over Middlesbrough followed by this hard-fought point against Wolves.

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'To go toe to toe with Middlesbrough and Wolves and to take four points, we have to be pleased,' Parkinson noted when evaluating the recent run of fixtures. The Red Dragons could have snatched all three points had Kieffer Moore capitalized on a second-half chance, though goalkeeper Anthony Patterson was forced into a series of crucial saves to preserve the draw and deny Wolves a win in their historic first meeting at the Racecourse since 1924.

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Battling for every point in the Championship

'It was always going to be tough to match the levels but we asked the lads for an almighty effort and we didn't get far away from it. In the second half we looked like a tired team but we hung in there. In terms of honesty, that was 10 out of 10. And we had the best chance to win it when Kieffer's shot trickled past the post,' Parkinson added.

Following the draw, Wrexham occupy 15th place in the Championship table with 18 points. Meanwhile, Wolves sit fourth on 28 points, trailing league leaders Birmingham by just a single point.

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Frustration for the visitors

While Wrexham celebrated a point earned through grit, Wolves manager Cesar Peixoto was left fuming on the touchline. Despite dominating large portions of the second half and testing Patterson repeatedly through Fer Lopez and Tommy Doyle, the visitors could not find a winning goal.

'I am angry and upset we didn't win. We deserved to win. We were the better team. Everyone saw a team want to win from the first minute to the last minute. We controlled the game, we had more possession, we managed the pressure, we created a lot of chances, we had more shots, more possession, more corners; more everything,' Peixoto remarked.