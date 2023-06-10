Petr Cech is back in goal! Chelsea legend signs contract with Oxford City Stars ice hockey team

Chelsea legend Petr Cech has returned between the sticks after signing a contract with third-tier ice hockey side Oxford City Stars.

Cech signs for Oxford City stars

Started ice hockey career back in 2019

Played as a child in Czech Republic

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Blues shot stopper, who holds the record for most Premier League clean sheets with 202 to his name, called time on his football playing career back in 2019 with Arsenal. He didn't waste any time in turning to ice hockey, though, turning out for Guildford Phoenix between 2019 and 2022 before joining Chelmsford Chieftains. The 41-year-old has also trained with NHL side Chicago Blackhawks.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's time for yet another challenge in the hockey realm, with third-tier side Oxford City Stars confirming the signing on Thursday. Cech, who racked up a mammoth 494 appearances for the Blues alongside 13 major honours, has an interest in the sport since playing junior hockey in the Czech Republic before his football career.

WHAT THEY SAID: On the move, Cech told the club's official website: “I am really excited for a new chapter with Oxford City Stars. I’ve heard good things about the club and looking forward to playing again with some of my ex-teammates. It’s clear Oxford have big ambitions and I hope I can help them with those.”

DID YOU KNOW? Cech remains the Czech Republic's most-capped football player of all time, with 124 appearances to his name.

WHAT NEXT FOR CECH? While the Premier League record holder lives out another sporting passion, former employers Chelsea are in recovery following their worst season this century. The Blues face a busy summer window with new boss Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, with many players rumoured to want to head for the exit doors.