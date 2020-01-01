PES 2020 best players & who to play as on the game

Who are the highest rated players, legends and clubs in eFootball PES 2020?

Pro Evolution Soccer is back again for another season, packaged as eFootball PES 2020 this year, with many new licensed teams including and .

Despite the fact that many teams are not licensed in the game and thus have fake names, fake badges and jerseys, every single player in the world's top leagues is in the game.

For example, are called Liverpool R in PES 2020, but have all the proper players including some of the game's highest-rated talents - Virgil van Dijk is the best defender in the game.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo battle every year to be the best player in the world and PES 2020 has decided not to separate them by giving them the same rating this season.

Both Messi and Ronaldo are the best players in PES 2020, with a 94 overall rating. Neymar ranks as the third best player in the game on 92, while 18 players are rated 90 or higher this year.

The majority of the highest rated players are attackers, but centre-backs Van Dijk, Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos make the top 10 this year.

Ranking Player Rating 1 L. MESSI 94 2 C. RONALDO 94 3 NEYMAR 92 4 E. HAZARD 91 5 S. AGUERO 91 6 L. SUAREZ 91 7 V. VAN DIJK 91 8 SERGIO RAMOS 90 9 PIQUE 90 10 R. LEWANDOWSKI 90 11 DAVID DE GEA 90 12 A. GRIEZMANN 90 13 J. OBLAK 90 14 K. DE BRUYNE 90 15 H. KANE 90 16 M. SALAH 90 17 ALISSON 90 18 K. MBAPPE 90 19 M. NEUER 89 20 L. MODRIC 89 21 SERGIO BUSQUETS 89 22 R. STERLING 89 23 EDERSON 89 24 S. MANE 89 25 M. TER STEGEN 89 26 DAVID SILVA 88 27 K. BENZEMA 88 28 E. CAVANI 88 29 M. HUMMELS 88 30 T. KROOS 88 31 P. AUBAMEYANG 88 32 C. ERIKSEN 88 33 THIAGO A. 88 34 P. POGBA 88 35 N. KANTE 88 36 K. KOULIBALY 88 37 BERNARDO SILVA 88 38 S. HANDANOVIC 87 39 J. KIMMICH 87 40 H. LLORIS 87 41 G. CHIELLINI 87 42 D. GODIN 87 43 G. BALE 87 44 I. RAKITIC 87 45 M. PJANIC 87 46 JORDI ALBA 87 47 M. REUS 87 48 P. COUTINHO 87 49 R. VARANE 87 50 T. COURTOIS 87

It should come as no surprise that Kylian Mbappe is the best player aged 21 or under in PES 2020. The forward is the only young player rated 90 or higher, with no other young player having a high enough overall score to make the game's overall top 50 best players.

Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt comes in at second place with an 86 rating, while both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Gianluigi Donnarumma are rate 85.

The PES 2020 ratings were generated before Erling Haaland stunned the and the and as a result, he has an 80 rating. No doubt his score will be increased in PES 2021.

Ranking Player Rating 1 K. MBAPPE 90 2 M. DE LIGT 86 3 T. ALEXANDER-ARNOLD 85 4 G. DONNARUMMA 85 5 JOAO FELIX 84 6 J. SANCHO 84 7 M. ODEGAARD 83 8 EDER MILITAO 83 9 K. HAVERTZ 82 10 F. CHALOV 81 11 VINICIUS JUNIOR 81 12 C. PULISIC 81 13 J. DE PAULA 81 14 N. ZANIOLO 81 15 M. MOUNT 81 16 M. GUENDOUZI 81 17 H. AOUAR 81 18 L. MARTINEZ 81 19 A. HAKIMI 81 20 A. LAFONT 81 21 E. HAALAND 80 22 O. EDOUARD 80 23 FERRAN TORRES 80 24 J. IKONE 80 25 E. PALACIOS 80 26 F. VALVERDE 80 27 D. RICE 80 28 J. KOUNDE 80 29 M. KEAN 79 30 RODRYGO 79

Some of football's iconic players are included in PES 2020 as legends including 's Romario, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho. They are all ranked 87 overall or higher, with Romario the fourth best legend in the game this year.

World Cup winner and superstar Diego Maradona is the best legend in PES 2020 with an overall rating of 97. His rating makes him the best default player in the game, coming in higher than both Messi and Ronaldo.

Oliver Kahn is the highest-rated goalkeeper in PES 2020, while fellow German Franz Beckenbauer is the best defensive legend in the game.

Ranking Player Rating 1 D. MARADONA 97 2 J. CRUIJFF 93 3 ZICO 92 4 ROMARIO 91 5 K. RUMMENIGGE 91 6 RONALDINHO G 91 7 F. BECKENBAUER 91 8 O. KAHN 91 9 INIESTA 90 10 G. BATISTUTA 89 11 ADRIANO 89 12 R. GULLIT 89 13 D. BECKHAM 89 14 P. NEDVED 89 15 P. VIEIRA 89 16 F. TOTTI 88 17 A. DEL PIERO 88 18 L. FIGO 88 19 RIVALDO 88 20 F. LAMPARD 88 21 A. PIRLO 88 22 J. ZANETTI 88 23 R. CARLOS 88 24 P. MALDINI 88 25 F. BARESI 88 26 D. LAW 87 27 A. RECOBA 87 28 RAI 87 29 P. SCHOLES 87 30 CAFU 87

Three teams in PES 2020 have been given an overall rating of 86, making Barcelona, Manchester B and Madrid Chamartin B the best teams in the game.

Manchester B is the name used for due to Konami's lack of licensing for the Premier League while Chamartin B is Real Madrid's moniker in PES 2020.

As PES 2020 has licenses for , Juventus, and PSG, all these teams have the correct names in the game.

The Bundesliga is not in PES 2020, so Bayern are found in the Other European Clubs section, along with and .

Team Overall Defence Midfield Attack Barcelona 86 85 84 88 Manchester B 86 84 87 88 Madrid Chamartin B 86 85 87 86 Bayern Munchen 85 83 85 87 Juventus 85 85 84 87 PSG 85 83 84 89 Liverpool R 84 85 82 86 Madrid Rosas RB 84 82 84 84 Napoli 83 83 83 83 WB 83 82 82 85

