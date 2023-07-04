'Absolutely perfect for Liverpool' - Dominik Szoboszlai won't need time to adapt to Premier League, according to former coach

Former Hungarian assistant coach believes Dominik Szoboszlai is "absolutely perfect for Liverpool" and will make an impact from the start.

Former coach endorses Szoboszlai for Liverpool

Believes he will seamlessly adapt

Perfect fit for Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? Giovanni Costantino, former Hungry assistant manager, has expressed utmost confidence in Dominik Szoboszlai's suitability for Liverpool, stating that he is "absolutely perfect" for the club. The coach believes that Szoboszlai will not need time to adapt to the rigors of the Premier League, emphasizing his seamless potential.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Look, I don’t believe people who say 'Dominik will need some time to adjust to the Premier League'," he said to the Daily Mail. ‘I think he will have an impact from the beginning."

"His mentality to take the number eight is a big responsibility and he’s not scared of responsibility so he just needs the support of the fans who are unbelievable. I am sure the fans will like him from the beginning because he’s the kind of player that makes the fans happy with his play style," he added about the youngster's ability.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Costantino coached Szoboszlai with the national team between 2018 and 2022 during his formative years. The 22-year-old was the second summer signing from Liverpool following Alexis Mac Allister. The Hungarian completed a £60m move from RB Leipzig this summer.

The youngster has already captained the national team and arrives at Anfield having won back-to-back Pokal cups with RB Leipzig in Germany.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

liverpoolfc.com

Getty Images

liverpoolfc.com

WHAT NEXT FOR SZOBOSZLAI? The Hungarian is set to join the Reds for preseason following his holidays.