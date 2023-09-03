Is Paul Pogba finished at Juventus? Injury-prone midfielder could still leave for Saudi Pro League despite recent return to fitness

The transfer window in Saudi Arabia is still open, and two teams are attempting to make a last-minute acquisition of Juventus' Paul Pogba.

Pogba has Saudi interest

Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad interested

Player wants to stay at Juventus

WHAT HAPPENED? The 30-year-old French midfielder's disastrous return to Turin last season was caused by a string of disappointing ailments, but he doesn't appear to be ready to give up just yet. In the club's 1-1 tie with Bologna, Pogba made his first Juventus appearance in three months as a substitute. He is working to improve his match fitness but could still move to Saudi as per Gazzetta dello Sport.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad are still trying to persuade Pogba to accept the move to Saudi Arabia before their transfer window ends on September 7. The Frenchman is rebuffing interest because he still wants to establish himself at Juventus, although the club would be open to a move given his hefty earnings. Pogba explicitly rejected any attempts by Galatasaray to talk to him, stating his opinion.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR POGBA? With the deadline only a few days away, the Saudi clubs will have to accelerate their efforts to sign the World Cup winner, or the Frenchman will remain at Juventus at least for now.