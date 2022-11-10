Paul Arriola posts heartbroken message after being left off USMNT's World Cup roster

Paul Arriola has been left "heartbroken" after his omission from Greg Berhalter's USMNT roster for the 2022 World Cup.

Had a sensational campaign with FC Dallas

Yet was left out of the USMNT squad

Has been unfortunate with injuries in the past

WHAT HAPPENED? The winger had an impressive MLS season with FC Dallas where he tallied a career-best 10 goals and provided five assists in 32 appearances. Despite boasting stellar numbers, he could not make the cut for Qatar, which has left him extremely disappointed.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arriola wrote on social media after the USMMNT squad announcement: "The past few days have been extremely difficult. Some of the hardest I've had in a while. I am heartbroken not to be included on the final World Cup roster. This year my goal was to put myself in the best position possible to get to this point and I believe I did, unfortunately, it wasn't enough.

"Being around the national team for years, you learn that it is such a privilege to represent your country and I know I have never taken it for granted. The one thing I know for sure is that I will be rooting for my teammates when they play and I hope our country comes together to support this amazing group Thank you to all who have reached out to me and sent their support. GO USA.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 27-year-old had struggled with injuries in the past after he missed nearly all of the 2020 season due to a torn ACL. In January he was loaned out to Swansea, but saw that loan cut short after suffering an injury to his quadriceps. There is little doubt that the omission from the World Cup roster is another major setback to the player.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Berhalter has finalised his USMNT squad for Qatar

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR USA? Berhalter's men will start their World Cup campaign against Wales on November 21 before locking horns against England and Iran.