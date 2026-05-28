Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of Paraguay's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to a Paraguayan server and stream the action live. All of Paraguay's games will be shown on the free-to-air national broadcasters Trece and GEN TV (or via Unicanal), while premium coverage across the country is available via Tigo Sports.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Paraguay?

In Paraguay, the official broadcasting rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between major free-to-air commercial networks (Trece, GEN TV, and Unicanal) and premium television providers. Here is exactly how you can catch the action:

📺 Free-to-Air Television

Trece, GEN TV & Unicanal: As the national free-to-air broadcasters, these channels will share terrestrial coverage of select matches throughout the tournament. You can catch key fixtures, including the Albirroja's group stage matches and the World Cup Final, without needing a paid subscription.

📱 Digital & Premium Streaming

Tigo Sports: For comprehensive access, Tigo Sports serves as the primary pay-TV home for the tournament in Paraguay, broadcasting all 104 matches of the schedule. While basic games are available on local open TV, full exclusive access to the complete tournament calendar is available through the Tigo Sports App and their cable channels.



