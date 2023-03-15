'Our objectives will never waver' - Kroenkes release Arsenal statement amid boardroom changes

Arsenal owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) have reiterated their "long-standing commitment" to the club after announcing boardroom changes.

KSE took 100 per cent control of Arsenal in 2018

The Gunners are top of the Premier League

KSE vow to compete for all the top trophies

WHAT HAPPENED? An announcement by Arsenal on Wednesday confirmed the changes, which see owner Stan and his son Josh named as new co-chairs, while Tim Lewis has been appointed as the club’s new executive vice-chair. The appointments do not represent any major shift in the way the club will operate, but instead provide further clarity to certain individual’s roles, with Lewis having taken on increased responsibility over recent years providing a vital link between the day-to-day operations in London and the Kroenke’s in the United States.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal’s announcement comes amid a period of uncertainty and change at several other top clubs in the Premier League, with Chelsea having recently been taken over and both Manchester United and Liverpool in the process of seeking new investment.

Stan Kroenke said: “This is a simple evolution as part of us all driving Arsenal forward and further reaffirms our family’s long-standing commitment to this great club. Stability in football has never been more important as we move past the pandemic, and we believe this is the perfect time to formalise these roles.

“Our objectives and ambition will never waver - to field teams that compete for trophies at the highest level and lead our club in a way that inspires our passionate supporters around the world.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal’s board is made up of four people. Co-chairs Stan and Josh Kroenke, executive vice-chair Tim Lewis and director Phil Harris.

Chief executive Vinai Venkatesham oversees the day-to-day running of the club and reports to the board.