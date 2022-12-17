Ounahi's a wanted man! Angers president reveals offers from 'big clubs' from across Europe for Morocco's breakout World Cup star

Angers president Said Chabane has confirmed the club has received multiple offers from top European clubs for Morocco star Azzedine Ounahi.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chabane revealed Angers have had offers from across Europe, including the Premier League, and said he's hopeful that a deal could be agreed in January that would see the Ligue 1 club retain the midfielder's services until the summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to RTL Sport, the club president said: "We have offers for Azzedine Ounahi. Approaches from big clubs and medium clubs. It comes from everywhere. Italy, Spain, England and France. Our wish is to find a deal in January, but that it remains until the end of the season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 22-year-old midfielder has risen to prominence with his impressive performances for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup and played a crucial role in them becoming the first African team to reach the World Cup semi-finals. He joined Angers in 2021.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOROCCO? The Atlas Lions take on Croatia in the World Cup third-place playoff tie on Saturday.