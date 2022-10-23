Can anyone stop Napoli? Osimhen's stunner gives Serie A leaders narrow victory at Roma as Mourinho is foiled

A fantastic finish from Victor Osimhen fired Napoli to a 1-0 victory against Roma on Sunday to keep his side three points clear at the top of Serie A.

Roma frustrated Napoli for much of game

Osimhen sealed win with spectacular strike

Napoli three points clear of Milan in Serie A

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker got on the end of a long ball and fought off Roma defender Chris Smalling to fire in from a tight angle in a goal reminiscent of Marco van Basten's iconic strike for the Netherlands against Soviet Union at Euro 1988.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Napoli were made to dig deep for the victory at Stadio Olimpico as they had a hard time getting past a dogged Roma defence moulded in Jose Mourinho's image. In the end, though, Osimhen had the final say on proceedings to give the visitors a vital win that keeps them three points clear of AC Milan at the top of Serie A.

ALL EYES ON: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been in incredible form for Napoli in recent weeks, having either scored or assisted a goal in each of the previous four matches for the Serie A side. There is talk of growing interest in the Georgian winger, but he had a quiet evening against the stubborn home team, leaving it up to Osimhen to make the difference.

DID YOU KNOW? Napoli have now won 11 games in a row in all competitions, the longest run in the Italian club's history.

WHAT NEXT FOR NAPOLI? The Serie A leaders turn their attention to the Champions League as they are set to host Rangers in midweek.