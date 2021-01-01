'I built a beautiful story there' - Oscar would like to return to Chelsea before his career is over

The Brazilian midfielder has fond memories of his time at Stamford Bridge and he hopes to someday create a few more

Former midfielder Oscar says that he dreams of someday playing for the club again before his career is over.

Oscar originally featured for the Blues from 2012 to 2017 after making the move to from Brazilian side Internacional. The midfielder won two Premier League titles during his time with the club while also claiming a title and a triumph.

In total, Oscar made 203 appearances for the Blues, scoring 38 goals, before heading to to join Shanghai SIPG for a reported £60 million ($82m).

Oscar has, in the years since, explained the move came from his desire to take care of his entire family after seeing his mother raise him and his siblings alone following the death of his father, but when the time is right, he hopes to return to Chelsea, a club he still remembers fondly.

“I don’t think about leaving ,” the 29-year-old midfielder told Yellow and Green Football. “There is a great project for me here - but, to end my career, I would like to return to Chelsea.

"I built a beautiful story there and went to the Premier League very young, at a time when fans did not trust Brazilian players that much. I helped change that. I’ll be a bit older when I try this move again but, as I am playing very well, with good stats, I feel there is still a place for me at Chelsea.”

He added: “I could take up all this interview talking about the good moments and memories I enjoyed at Chelsea, but I have two others that I appreciate the most: my first hat-trick, against MK Dons, and a game against where I did not score but did eight slide tackles. The fans applauded me when I got subbed off and it felt as if I’d scored a hat-trick then too.”

In addition to wanting a Chelsea return, Oscar is also hoping to feature for again as well.

Oscar has not played for Brazil since 2015, having earned 48 caps while scoring 12 goals before that, but the playmaker says he hopes to someday represent his country once again.

He said: “It makes it harder to return to the Selecao, but I’m ready if the team needs me. Of course, it is a dream of mine, but I understand it is much more difficult now.”