Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu renew their rivalry when they clash in Sunday’s Nedbank Cup Round of 32 match at Orlando Stadium.

For Usuthu coach Benni McCarthy and a few of his players, it would be a return to a stadium they once called home.

Sunday’s game comes after just over a month of a break both teams enjoyed preparing for the rest of the season.

Interestingly, Pirates and AmaZulu met each other in the last match before going on the break on December 23.

Their meeting was at Orlando Stadium, a venue they return to meet at on Sunday.

Game Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu Date Sunda, February 6 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Pirates will be without midfielder Vincent Pule who is still injured.

Since early October, the 29-year-old has been battling fitness issues and is yet to recover.

The Buccaneers are also concerned about star attacker Thembinkosi Lorch who injured himself in last weekend’s DStv Compact Cup.

Zakhele Lepasa is said not to be fully fit despite coming back in their last match against AmaZulu after spending over a year on the sidelines.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori has also not gained full fitness and Siyabonga Mpotshane is set to continue as the number one goal-minder.

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy would be looking to put the drama behind him that characterised transfer rumours over his midfielder Siyethembe Sithebe.

Sithebe was wanted by Kaizer Chiefs but Usuthu did not accept an exchange of two players for their most prized asset.

New signings Abbubaker Mobara and South Sudan forward Abraham Majok could make their debut for Usuthu.

Match Preview

Pirates are in the hunt for their first Nedbank Cup title since the 2013/14 season while AmaZulu have never won this competition before.

Usuthu have been runners-up six times and this time around they would be pushing to claim the Nedbank Cup.

Behind Kaizer Chiefs’ 13 titles for this premier knockout competition in South African football, Pirates have claimed it on eight occasions, making them the second most successful team in this tournament.

Winning the Nedbank Cup is an automatic ticket to next season’s Caf Confederation Cup, so Pirates and AmaZulu would be giving their best shot in case they don't finish in favourable positions in the Premier Soccer League race.

When Pirates and AmaZulu last met, the Buccaneers won 2-1 and the reverse fixture earlier on in the season ended 1-1 in Durban.