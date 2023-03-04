Orlando City vs Cincinnati: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS game

Here's how you can watch Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati live on TV or online in the United States and globally.

Orlando City will take on FC Cincinnati as both teams will look to get their 2nd win of the season in Saturday's MLS fixture at the Exploria Stadium.

Orlando City's season got off to a winning start last weekend when they defeated the New York Red Bulls 1-0 at home. Midway through the second half, striker Facundo Torres converted a penalty to give City the victory.

If the Florida-based team win on Saturday, it would be the first time since 2017 that they have won their opening two games of a season.

FC Cincinnati began their 2023 campaign with three points at home as they defeated Houston Dynamo 2-1 with goals from Sergio Santos and Obinna Nwobodo. Pat Noonan's team were one of the most prolific sides in MLS last season ending up with 64 goals - the second-highest in the Eastern Conference.

Where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati date & kick-off time

Game: Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati Date: March 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 am GMT (Mar 5) / 7:30 pm ET / 6:00 am IST (Mar 5) Venue: Exploria Stadium

Where to watch Orlando City vs FC Cincinnati on TV & live stream online

Fans in the United States & across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Apple TV UK N/A Apple TV India N/A Apple TV

Orlando City team news and squad

Orlando City has the entire squad available for selection.

Orlando City possible XI: Gallese; Halliday, Jansson, Schlegel, Jansson; Araujo, Pereyra; Torres, Thorhallsson, Angulo; Kara

Position Players Goalkeepers Gallese, Stajduhar, Grinwis. Defenders Salim, Schlegel, Jansson, Williams, Carlos, Petrasso, Santos, Smith, Halliday, Freeman. Midfielders Araujo, Cartagena, Martins, Thorhallsson, Rivera, Pereyra, Loyola, Mohammed, McGuire. Forwards Ojeda, Gonzalez, Angulo, Torres, Kara, Enrique, Lynn.

FC Cincinnati team news and squad

Cincinnati will miss Alec Kann with a leg injury. The rest of the squad is available for selection.

FC Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Hagglund, Miazga, Mosquera; Arias, Moreno, Nwobodo, Barreal; Acosta; Vazquez, Santos

