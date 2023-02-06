'One season wonder' - Harry Kane posts message to doubters after breaking Spurs scoring record

Harry Kane posted a message taking a cheeky dig at his doubters after breaking Tottenham Hotspur's goalscoring record against Manchester City.

Kane broke Spurs record on Sunday

Posted cheeky dig at doubters after the game

Hoping to continue good form against Leicester

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane scored the only goal of the match in the 15th minute to secure acrucial three points for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League against Manchester City. With his strike, he broke Jimmy Greaves' record and became the all-time highest scorer in the club's history with 267 goals. It was also the England captain's 200th Premier League strike. After the match, the striker took to Twitter and posted a photo with the caption 'One season wonder', accompanied with a winky face emoji.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: 'He's just a one season wonder' is a tongue-in-cheek chant coined by Spurs fans as a dig towards rival supporters who had labelled Kane as a flash in the pan after his breakthrough year with the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR? Antonio Conte's side next take on Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.