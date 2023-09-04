Olympiacos secure deal for Wolves winger Daniel Podence ahead of Greek transfer window deadline

Wolverhampton winger Daniel Podence has secured a move to Olympiacos three years after he left the Greek side.

Podence set to join Olympiacos

Had contact with Celtic earlier

Looking for European football

WHAT HAPPENED? During the summer window, the Portuguese winger was linked with Celtic as Brendan Rodgers sought a replacement for fellow countryman Jota. However, the Hoops went elsewhere and signed Luis Palma from Aris in Greece instead. Podence, however, is now set to return to the club from which he came according to Fabrizio Romano, who believes the winger will be announced as the club's latest acquisition. According to TheSun, Olympiacos has till midnight to register their Europa League team, and if they don't, the move may fall through.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Podence has allegedly stated that he will not join the squad if he is unable to play European football this season in what could be a potential deal breaker that could see the 27-year-old stay at Molineaux. Olympiacos qualified for the group stage after defeating FK Cukaricki of Serbia in the play-off round. If the deal goes through, he will link up with former Manchester City striker, Stefan Jovetic, who the club announced earlier today.

WHAT NEXT FOR PODENCE? The Portuguese winger will wait and see if Olympiacos can get the deal done before their Europa League roster deadline.