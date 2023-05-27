'That was the worst day of my life' - Oliver Kahn fumes after being 'forbidden' from celebrating Bayern title win

Oliver Kahn has fumed that Saturday was "the worst day of his life" after he was forbidden from joining Bayern Munich's title celebrations.

WHAT HAPPENED? Kahn has insisted that he was not allowed to attend Bayern's clash with Koln on the final day of the season, and was subsequently unable to celebrate with the squad when they won the Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund had led the title race on the final day but drew 2-2 with Mainz, while Bayern beat Koln 2-1 to record an 11th successive title win.

WHAT THEY SAID: He said to Sky: "That was the worst day of my life, not being able to party with the boys."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern CEO Kahn's sacking, along with that of sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, was announced just minutes after the title was sealed. He also took to Twitter to express his disdain that he was "forbidden" from joining in with the celebrations, and so did not even travel to the game; he has, though, insisted Bayern will win the league title again next season.

WHAT NEXT? Bayern have brought the curtain down on their season but it is questionable if Kahn's decision to sack Julian Nagelsmann and appoint Thomas Tuchel was correct. Bayern were in the mix to win the treble when Nagelsmann left, but Tuchel saw them eliminated from both the DFB-Pokal and the Champions League.