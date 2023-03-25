'It doesn't matter what you wanted!' – Oleksandr Zinchenko reveals what he said to Mykhailo Mudryk after he chose to sign for Chelsea over Arsenal

Oleksandr Zinchenko told Ukrainian teammate Mykhailo Mudryk to focus on making a success of himself at Chelsea, after his move to Arsenal collapsed.

Mudryk sealed £88.5m move to Chelsea

Blues hijacked Arsenal bid for winger

No goals in seven games so far

WHAT HAPPENED? Mudryk looked all set to seal a transfer to the Gunners in January, where he would join fellow countryman and national team captain Zinchenko. The winger had expressed his desire to join Arsenal, before Chelsea hijacked the move at the 11th hour, agreeing a deal worth £88.5m with Shakhtar Donetsk.

WHAT THEY SAID: In an interview with the Daily Mail, Zinchenko reveals he spoke to Mudryk about the saga. He said: "I told him: 'It's gone already, it doesn't matter what you wanted, what the other guys wanted'.

"Now you're a Chelsea player, you signed a long-term contract and you have only one option, only one way: direct and forward. Unfortunately he didn't become an Arsenal player – as I wanted personally! - but it's life."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's been a slow start for Mudryk at Chelsea. He is yet to find the net in seven appearances for Graham Potter's side, making just three Premier League starts. He'd scored 10 times for Shakhtar earlier in the season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MUDRYK? Both Mudryk and Zinchenko could feature for Ukraine against England on Sunday as they travel to Wembley for a Euro 2024 qualifier. He'll then hope to be involved in Chelsea's first game after the international break, against Aston Villa on April 1.