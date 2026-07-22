Ipswich Town have signed Moroccan international defender Issa Diop from Fulham, the club announced on Wednesday, as they gear up for the new Premier League season.

The 29-year-old put pen to paper on a four-year deal running until the summer of 2030 after passing his medical, according to the official website of the recently promoted club.

Ipswich did not disclose the official financial details. European reports put the deal at around 10 million euros (about 8.5 million pounds sterling).

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Diop arrives on the back of a striking World Cup with Morocco in 2026. He featured in five matches and scored a stoppage-time goal against the Netherlands to help the Atlas Lions reach the quarter-finals.

The English club added: "The player, who stands 194cm tall, is considered one of the aerially dominant defenders, distinguished in his defensive reading."

His professional career began at Toulouse, where he wore the captain's armband at an early age before joining West Ham United in 2018 for a club-record fee.

A move to Fulham followed in 2022. He has since played more than 75 Premier League matches for the club, taking his total in the competition beyond 170.



