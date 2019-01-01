Official: Brazil to meet Panama in Porto

The Brasil Global Tour will resume in March at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal on March 23

The Chevrolet Brasil Global Tour will return in March with a trip to Portugal where Brazil will take on Panama.

A Selecao will host the North Americans at FC Porto’s iconic Estadio do Dragao in Porto on March 23.

It will be the first of a double-header to kick-off the first international dates of 2019, with the five-time world champions set to meet the Czech Republic in Prague on March 26.

Brazil first met Panama at the Pan-American Championship in 1952, when they ran out 5-0 winners at the Estadio Nacional in Chile en route to the title.

Porto, #Brasil are coming!

Brazil vs Panama

March 23, 2019

Estadio do Dragao pic.twitter.com/YkDywGd21m — Brasil Global Tour (@BGT_ENG) February 14, 2019

The two sides last met in May 2016 when the Brasil Global Tour stopped in Denver, USA, as Gabriel Barbosa came off the bench to score on his debut and help Brazil to a 2-0 victory.

March’s Brasil Global Tour clashes are the first two of 10 this year following Conmebol’s decision to push the start of World Cup qualifying back to 2020.

The double-header versus Panama and Czech Republic will be the final tests the Selecao will face before coach Tite names his squad for June’s Copa America.

Brazil vs Panama

Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal

Saturday 23 March 2019

Kick off 17:00 Local Time (WET)

Kick off 14:00 Brazil Time (BRT)

