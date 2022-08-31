'Of course I do' - Steven Gerrard admits he fears for Aston Villa job following another defeat to Arsenal

Steven Gerrard has admitted that he is concerned for his job after Aston Villa slipped to their fourth defeat of the season against Arsenal.

Arsenal fans sang "You're getting sacked in the morning"

Gerrard under immense pressure

Man City next up for Villa

WHAT HAPPENED? Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring for Arsenal on the half-hour mark before Douglas Luiz gave the away side hope 26 minutes from time. However, Gabriel Martinelli's goal soon after earned the Gunners a win that their dominance deserved.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Of course I do," Gerrard told BT Sport when asked if he was concerned about his future. "I am really honest and critical of myself. If I stood here and said I wasn't concerned I think you'd look at me as though I was from a different planet."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Defeat at the Emirates was Villa's fourth loss in just five Premier League games to start the season. Gerrard was backed heavily in the summer, and if results do not improve, questions will continue to be asked about his future.

WHAT NEXT FOR GERRARD? Things do not get any easier for Gerrard on Saturday, when Villa host Manchester City in the late kick-off.