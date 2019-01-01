Oblak extends Atletico Madrid contract to 2023

The Slovenian custodian has committed his immediate future to the club by signing fresh terms

goalkeeper Jan Oblak has extended his contract to the summer of 2023, the club have announced on their official website.

The Slovenian shot-stopper, 26, is now tied to Atletico until he turns 30.

He has conceded a miserly 21 goals in 32 games this season and has helped his side earn 18 league clean sheets.

Since joining the club in 2014, Oblak as recorded a whopping 115 clean sheets in just 203 games and has won the Spanish Super Cup, , UEFA Super Cup with the Rojiblancos.

This season, Atletico are second in La Liga but remain nine points off league leaders .

They boast the best defence in the division but have scored the fewest goals in the top four with just 47.

Diego Simeone will now turn his attention to the future of star forward Antoine Griezmann, with rumours resurfacing about the Frenchman's potential departure.

The Argentine head coach will be keen to keep hold of his star players in order to mount a stronger bid for trophies next season.

His side were also knocked out of both the and the at the last 16 stage on aggregate by and , respectively.

Atletico blew a 2-0 first leg advantage when Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in Turin, while a 3-3 home draw with Girona after a 1-1 stalemate in the first leg saw them exit on away goals.

Defender Lucas Hernandez has already agreed an €80m (£70m/$90m) deal to join at the end of the season, and Simeone is obviously wary of sanctioning any more big-name departures.

Article continues below

Next up for the Rojiblancos is a league match with away from home as they approach the final six matches of the season.

While the title seems to be well out of reach, Atletico still have some motivation as they bid to finish above their local rivals , who are just four points behind them, for the second successive season.

Whatever next season brings, Oblak is likely to be a crucial part of any success the club can hope to have, with another fine season between the sticks further cementing his place among the top goalkeepers in world football.