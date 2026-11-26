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Paris Saint-Germain defenders Nuno Mendes and Willian Pacho admitted AS Roma's tactical preparation made life difficult during Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw at the Parc des Princes. While the stalemate ended PSG's 100 per cent start, Luis Enrique's side extended their unbeaten European streak to 15 matches.

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Mendes admits Roma's preparation disrupted PSG's rhythm

Paris Saint-Germain left-back Nuno Mendes admitted AS Roma's tactical homework prevented the European championsfrom imposing their usual dominance during Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw at the Parc des Princes. Falling behind to Mario Hermoso's fifth-minute strike before Illia Zabarnyi and Ousmane Dembele turned the tie around, PSG were pegged back by Donyell Malen's 78th-minute penalty to drop their first points of the campaign.

"It was a difficult match. They were strong defensively and it was a bit of a challenge for us, particularly in the penalty box. It was a very, very tough match. They'd analysed our team well and I think that made a difference," Mendes said after full-time. "We tried to play our own game, to keep possession from start to finish, but we didn't manage it. We dropped two points, but we didn't lose the match, and that's very important."

Pacho praises Roma's quality and relentless Parc des Princes support

Centre-back Willian Pacho echoed Mendes' assessment after PSG struggled to break down Roma's aggressive man-to-man press before half-time. Despite the frustration of conceding twice, Pacho hailed both the learning curve and the support of the home crowd in pouring rain.

"It was tough. Honestly, they were a different type of side, and they played well. The first half was a bit of a struggle for us and it took time to find our feet and work out how to unsettle them," Pacho explained. "The fans? They're always there. I think they're our greatest strength. They support us relentlessly, even when it's pouring with rain. Hearing them cheer us on is important to us, and I'm glad they're always by our side."

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Unbeaten European run stretches to 15 matches

Although denied a fifth consecutive Champions League victory this term despite late efforts from Fabian Ruiz, Achraf Hakimi and Dembele, Luis Enrique's side stretched their overall unbeaten run in the competition to 15 games.

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Zabarnyi's 31st-minute header from Senny Mayulu's corner marked the Ukrainian defender's first Champions League goal for the club, keeping PSG second in the league-phase standings—two points behind leaders Real Madrid.

PSG embrace tough European tests ahead

With three league-phase fixtures remaining, PSG remain firmly on course for automatic last-16 qualification.

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"It also allows us to learn from this match, to see that Roma were a formidable opponent – a different kind of team too – which helps us improve and will stand us in good stead for the future. We also know that big challenges and top-class teams lie ahead," Pacho added.