'Nunez should have pulled his hair!' - NBA star Josh Hart makes referee dig after Liverpool headbutt incident

The Portland Trail Blazers star has taken a swipe at officials after Liverpool's Darwin Nunez was sent off against Crystal Palace

Nunez sees red after lashing out vs Palace

Romero unpunished for Cucurella hair pull vs Chelsea

Referees in the spotlight again

WHAT HAPPENED: NBA star Josh Hart says Darwin Nunez would have avoided an early bath if he had pulled Joachim Andersen's hair rather than headbutting the defender at Anfield in a reference to an incident at the weekend between Tottenham's Cristian Romero and Chelsea's Marc Cucurella. Ouch!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Premier League match officials are in the spotlight again after a series of controversial incidents during the second weekend of the new season. Nunez was shown a straight red card for violent conduct after his clash with Andersen, which will bring an automatic three-match ban. The decision has riled some fans, particularly after seeing Tottenham defender Cristian Romero escape any action at all after pulling Marc Cucurella's hair against Chelsea.