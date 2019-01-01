NPFL: Enyimba down Akwa United, Lobi Stars beat Kano Pillars

There were also victories for Warri Wolves and MFM FC during an engrossing match day three

downed Akwa United 3-1 in action on Sunday, while also secured a massive victory away at .

MFM FC were big winners away at Enugu , defeating the Caf Confederation Cup group stage contenders 1-0, while newly promoted Jigawa Gold Stars’ wait for a maiden league victory continues, as they were thumped 4-1 at Delta Force.

Austin Oladapo opened the scoring from the penalty spot for Enyimba—his third goal in two matches—as they took on United, after an initial attempt had been handled in the box.

Stanley Dimgba, after a fine assist from Cyril Olisema, playing against his former club, and Samson Obi added to the hosts’ tally inside the first 33 minutes.

Mfon Udoh pulled one back for United, but the visitors, despite seeing a lot more of the ball, were unable to bounce back, although they did stem the tide against the People's Elephant, who had appeared rampant during the opening stages.

Rabiu Tata’s Jigsaw GS are struggling to adapt to life in the top flight, having taken just two points from their four matches before Sunday's encounter.

Things got no better on Sunday, with Mubarak Abdulsallam, Isaac Oduru and Isaac Oduro giving Delta Force a commanding lead before Ali Musa pulled one back for the beleaguered new boys.

Williams Nmesitionye added the fourth for Delta Force as they picked up a fine victory.

“We’re confident that we can steady the ship and, all things being equal, when we do, we’ll get things right," captain Lengkat Issah had told local sources before the match, but on the basis of this evidence, the clounds aren't expected to clear any time soon.

MFM FC continue to impress under new management this term, with Chuks Kenedinum scoring the only goal of the game as Rangers were stunned at home.

Heartland had appeared primed to suffer a shock defeat at home against Akwa Starlets, but Samuel Nnoshiri equalised for the hosts from the penalty spot after Joseph Onoja had secured the spot kick.

Elsewhere, Plateau United beat Wikki Tourists 2-1, Heartland were held 1-1 by Akwa Starlets, and FC Ifeanyi Ubah secured a narrow 1-0 triumph over .

Katsina United downed Nasarawa United 1-0, Warri eased past Adamawa United 2-0, and Abia Warriors and played out a 1-1 draw.