Nottingham Forest vs Leicester: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Nottingham Forest against Leicester in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Nottingham Forest and Leicester City return to Premier League action at the City Ground on Saturday after contrasting results in their cup engagements of late.

Forest beat Wolves 4-3 on penalties to book their place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals as they responded to an FA Cup third-round exit following a 4-1 defeat to Blackpool.

Equal on points (17) in the lower half of the Premier League table, Brendan Rodgers's side were knocked out by Newcastle in the Carabao Cup quarters after making progress to the FA Cup fourth round with a 1-0 win over Gillingham.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester date & kick-off time

Game: Nottingham Forest vs Leicester Date: January 14, 2023 Kick-off: 10am ET, 3pm GMT, 8:30pm IST Venue: The City Ground, Nottingham

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Leicester on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on Peacock Premium.

The Premier League game between Nottingham Forest and Leicester has not been selected for broadcast or live streaming in the United Kingdom (UK). However, both clubs will provide match updates on their respective apps, with live radio commentary available for the full 90 minutes.

The game will not be televised in India, but can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Peacock Premium UK N/A N/A India N/A Disney+ Hotstar, JioTV

Nottingham Forest team news & squad

Willy Boly suffered an ankle injury against Wolves on Wednesday and may be replaced by Scott McKenna for the Leicester game, while Gustavo Scarpa stands by for his first Premier League start should Forest boss Steve Cooper decide not to risk Taiwo Awoniyi because of a groin injury.

Omar Richards, Cheikhou Kouyate, Giulian Biancone, Jesse Lingard and Moussa Niakhate will miss out on account of injuries. Neco Williams may be available though Serge Aurier should keep his place in the XI.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Henderson; Aurier, Worrall, McKenna, Lodi; Mangala, Yates, Freuler; Scarpa; Gibbs-White, Johnson

Position Players Goalkeepers Henderson, Smith, Hennessey, Kanuric Defenders Cook, Worrall, Mbe Soh, Williams, Toffolo, Aurier, McKenna, Richards, Bade, Boly, Lodi dos Santos Midfielders Mangala, Colback, Gibbs-White, O'Brien, Ribeiro Dias, Yates, Freuler Forwards Awoniyi, Surridge, Johnson, Dennis, Taylor

Leicester team news & squad

Rodgers is without a host of injured players including Ricardo Pereira, Ryan Bertrand, James Maddison, Dennis Praet, Boubakary Soumare, James Justin and Jonny Evans.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is a doubt because of a glute injury so Ayoze Perez should keep his place in the XI.

Meanwhile, having scored the winner against Gillingham, Kelechi Iheanacho may be handed a start ahead of Jamie Vardy or Patson Daka up front.

Leicester possible XI: Ward; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans; Albrighton, Perez, Barnes; Iheanacho