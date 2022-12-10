'Not up to the task' - Messi slams referee Lahoz following card-happy display in Netherlands-Argentina World Cup quarter-final

Lionel Messi slammed referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz for dishing out a record 18 yellow cards during Argentina's quarter-final clash with the Netherlands.

18 players booked

Messi slams referee Lahoz

Referee 'not up to the task'

WHAT HAPPENED? The irked Argentina skipper said the Spanish official was not cut out for the job of officiating matches on a stage as big as the World Cup last eight. Lahoz showed a record 18 yellow cards and gave Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries a red after the final whistle.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the game, Messi said: "I don't want to talk about the referee because you can't be honest. If you talk they sanction you, FIFA must think about it, they can't put a referee like that for these instances, they can't put a referee who isn't up to the task."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Incidentally, the Netherlands were involved in the game that held the previous record for the highest number of yellow cards in a World Cup match. The infamous Portugal-Netherlands last-16 tie - dubbed 'the Battle of Nuremberg' - at the 2006 World Cup had 16 bookings.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? Lionel Scaloni's side next face Croatia in the semi-final on December 13.