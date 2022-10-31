'Obviously, I'm not happy' - Lewandowski responds to Barcelona's Champions League elimination but insists future's bright for club

Robert Lewandowski expressed his disappointment over Barcelona's Champions League group stage exit but he remains hopeful of a turnaround soon.

Unhappy with Champions League elimination

Barcelona are 'evolving'

Expected difficult first season

WHAT HAPPENED? Barca's draw with Inter last week condemned them to Europa League football for the second season running. Despite admitting he was unhappy with the situation, Lewandowski pleaded with Barcelona fans to remain patient and trust the rebuilding process that is going on at the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to La Vanguardia after his side's victory over Valencia, Lewandowski said: "Obviously I’m not happy, Barcelona should be in the last 16. But before I came to Barça I was already aware that the first season could definitely be more difficult than it should be.

"We are in the process of rebuilding which takes time, we must be patient. I’m sure these setbacks will make us grow as a team and that everything will be different next season. We are evolving. I wasn’t expecting to arrive and that everything would go well in season one. I insist that it is a process that requires time and patience."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although they are out of the Champions League, Barcelona are in good shape domestically. Real Madrid's failure to beat lowly Girona on Sunday means Barca are now just one point behind the league leaders after 12 games.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Spanish giants take on Viktoria Plzen next in their final Champions League group game before facing Almeria in La Liga on November 5.