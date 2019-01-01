Norwich City earn promotion back to the Premier League

The Canaries sealed promotion back to the English top-flight having earned a victory against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday

have ended a three-year hiatus from the top flight after they secured promotion from the Championship to the Premier League with a 2-1 win against Blackburn.

Daniel Farke’s side sealed their return to the high table of English football for the first time since they were relegated in 2016 after goals from Marco Stiepermann and Mario Vrancic saw them secure victory at Carrow Road.

It breaks a four-game winless streak that saw Norwich held to draws against Reading, , and to set up something of a nervy finish to the season.

However, the Canaries will have to wait for their chance to seal the title after ’s win against Ipswich Town ensured that the fight for the crown will go down to the final weekend of the regular season.

They have not been outside the top three of the second tier since early November last year and have emerged as title favourites in recent months as the preeminent side in the division.

However, the failure of both the Blades and to replicate better results on the whole in recent weeks means that they have been able to remain secure near the summit for the closing stages of the campaign.

The club has previously competed in eight Premier League seasons and was one of the sides who took part in the inaugural 1992-93 year, when they achieved a highest-ever finish of third behind and .

They have not finished inside the upper half of the top division in any other season since however, with their last spell lasting only a single season in 2015-16 before they immediately dropped back down to the Championship.

Farke was rewarded for his efforts in charge earlier this year when he was handed a three-year extension and will now begin preparing his squad for life in the Premier League.

Norwich will however have to wait until tomorrow at the very earliest to discover who will join them in automatic promotion and who will be forced to complete in the play-offs.