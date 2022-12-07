No Spanish holiday! Man Utd miss Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in friendly loss to lowly Cadiz

Erik ten Hag demanded full focus during Manchester United's mid-season friendlies, but didn't get it in a 4-2 loss to Cadiz on Wednesday.

Ten Hag asked for "really competitive" play

United conceded twice in opening 20 minutes

Cadiz 19th in La Liga

TELL ME MORE: Manchester United clearly missed their defenders still on international duty at the World Cup during the match in southern Spain. Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are among the players still in Qatar, and their replacements were not aware enough of danger in a first half that featured senior players such as Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

ALSO OF NOTE: Down 2-1 at half-time, Ten Hag switched out all of his outfield players and gave a number of youth prospects experience after the break. Similarly, Cadiz made major changes for the final 45 minutes.

Manchester United levelled the score at 2-2 just after half-time through a deflected shot before Cadiz responded with a cross and conversion at the back post that had the Red Devils shouting in vain for offside. A silly giveaway by 19-year-old Charlie Savage then allowed Cadiz to put the game to bed.

THE MVP: Zidane Iqbal played a one-two and weaved nicely beyond the Cadiz defence to win a penalty which Anthony Martial converted with a dinked spot-kick down the middle. The foul on Iqbal may have been deemed a last-man red card had it not been a friendly.

THE BIG LOSER: With a rare chance to impress Ten Hag in live action, Wan-Bissaka looked as if he preferred spectating than actively marking Cadiz attackers as the Spanish team were superior while surging into an early lead. It appears there's no way back to the first team for Wan-Bissaka.

MATCH IN FOUR PHOTOS:

Anthony Lozano increased Cadiz's lead to 2-0 when no one on Manchester United reacted to a low cross.

Iqbal provided a rare positive moment when he won a penalty.

Martial, not chosen for France's World Cup squad, scored from the spot.

Ten Hag wasn't impressed with much of what he saw - but at least he enjoyed a nice beverage!

WHAT NEXT? Manchester United are next in action on Saturday against Real Betis.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐