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Arsenal and Manchester City played out a pulsating 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, but the headlines will be dominated by a series of contentious officiating decisions. After Jurrien Timber bundled home a late equaliser, the Gunners were forced to sweat through two significant VAR reviews that could have swung the Premier League title race in City's favour.

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Drama at the Emirates

The latest chapter in the growing rivalry between Arsenal and Manchester City lived up to its billing, ending in a frantic 2-2 draw that left both sides feeling they could have taken more. Erling Haaland opened the scoring for the visitors in the 34th minute, but the Gunners responded swiftly through Kai Havertz just six minutes later.

Arsenal’s persistence finally paid off in the 83rd minute when Timber found the net from a set-piece. It was a milestone moment for Mikel Arteta’s side, who have now scored 51 goals from corners since the start of the 2023-24 season, more than any other club in Europe's top five leagues. However, the celebrations were momentarily halted as Gianluigi Donnarumma and his City teammates crowded referee John Brooks, alleging that Gabriel Magalhaes had illegally impeded the Italian goalkeeper as the ball was looped toward the back post.

Timber's equaliser survives review

The VAR booth conducted a forensic examination of the equaliser, looking for both a foul on Donnarumma and a potential handball by Timber. Replays showed the ball striking Timber's hip before crossing the line, though City argued it had brushed his arm. Following the review, the referee’s call of goal to Arsenal was checked and confirmed by VAR, with the officials finding no conclusive proof of an offence to overturn the on-field decision.

The official VAR transcript released after the incident provided clarity on the decision-making process. The lead official stated: "John, confirming the on-field decision of goal, check is complete. There is no definitive evidence that the ball hits the right hand of Timber. We've checked all the camera angles available. No definitive evidence. Confirming the goal." Despite the explanation, the City bench remained furious, believing that the disruption caused by Gabriel in the six-yard box was enough to warrant a foul, yet the equaliser stood to set up a chaotic finale.

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Late handball controversy

Just as the match entered its final moments, a new wave of controversy erupted in the 97th minute when Manchester City pushed for a winner. A header from Josko Gvardiol appeared to strike the hands of Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres inside the penalty area. City players immediately surrounded the referee, convinced they had earned a late spot-kick to win the game, but once again, the technology favored the hosts.

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The decision sparked immediate debate among experts and pundits, with many suggesting that the Premier League champions had been denied a clear opportunity to take all three points. Senior correspondent Ben Jacobs noted that Manchester City can feel very hard done by after Gvardiol's header was blocked by Gyokeres' hands. The consensus among the City camp was that they had been victims of a "terrible call," while Arsenal were seen as having "got away with one" in a match of such high stakes.

Title race implications

This result leaves the Premier League title race on a knife-edge, but the focus remains firmly on the consistency of VAR. While Arsenal showed great character to fight back twice, the lingering questions over the handball laws will surely dominate the post-match post-mortems. For Mikel Arteta, the result maintains his side's momentum, even if they benefited from the narrowest of margins during the final stages of a classic encounter at the Emirates.

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Enzo Maresca, meanwhile, will have to pick his players up after they were minutes away from a significant statement victory on the road. The draw ensures that the gap between the two heavyweights remains minimal as the festive period approaches.