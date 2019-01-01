No one will pay £30m for me, says Arsenal-linked Fraser

The Cherries winger impressed in the 2018-19 season and could be on the move before the new Premier League season begins

Bournemouth star Ryan Fraser has responded to rumours linking him with a move away from Dean Court this summer, stating that he does not believe teams will fork out the reported £30 million ($38m) price tag the club have placed on him.

Premier League side have been the team mentioned most when Fraser's future has been discussed in the media, while have also been credited with an interest in the 25-year-old international.

As stated, the Cherries are said to have set their demands at £30m, a figure that would blow most of the Gunners' summer budget, and the player himself claims that he can't imagine interested parties meeting the alleged asking price.

“I honestly don't think anyone will be paying that [£30m],” Fraser told the Scotsman. “It was six or seven months ago that we last spoke about my future, but nothing since. Even in the end of season meeting I had with the manager [Eddie Howe], we didn’t speak about my future.

“He knows I’m not one to speak about it. If something happens, it will happen. If it doesn’t, then I’m not one to throw my rattle out of the pram. I’ll keep trying my best. I keep getting things tagged on Instagram that I’m going places and I think ‘Am I?’.

“I’ve got a year left with Bournemouth. If I’m there, I’ll give my all. If I’m somewhere else, I’ll give my all. I just want to play well, do my best and work hard for my team-mates.

Article continues below

“It’s nice [to be linked with big clubs]. But I’m just one of those players who enjoys playing football, wherever I am. I never look too far ahead, I never want to try and think ‘where am I going to be playing?’.

“Because if you start thinking like that, then you’ll probably start playing badly and not concentrating on the here and now on the pitch.

“Not once, since the season stopped at Bournemouth, have I thought ‘where am I going to be next season?’ It was just about staying fit for the Scotland matches against Cyprus and and then wherever I’ll be, I’ll be. As long as I’m enjoying my football, that’s all I care about.”