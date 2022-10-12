'No one can miss pre-season' - Ronaldo fitness questioned by Ten Hag as he reveals why he wasn't playing for Man Utd

Erik Ten Hag has suggested Ronaldo's lack of minutes this season is due to him missing pre-season but is sure he will now contribute more to the team.

Ronaldo in 'better shape' says Ten Hag

Criticised his lack of pre-season

Wants to get best out of Portuguese star

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo has only started four games so far this season, three of those in the Europa League, and has only managed two goals in all competitions. His manager Ten Hag has suggested his lack of pre-season is the reason behind his limited minutes up to now.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking ahead of their Europa League clash against Onomia, Ten Hag said: "He is getting in better shape now and I am happy with that, so he can contribute more to the squad and I'm sure he will do, it's proven once again no one can miss pre-season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite his rather damming shot at Ronaldo, Ten Hag insisted he wants to help Ronaldo continue to play at a high level. "I want to support him as good as possible, so we have a certain demand on players, what we expect from him in certain positions on the pitch and what I do, as with other players, is I want to get the best out of them," he said.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Having been limited to starts in the Europa league, Ronaldo put in a good performance off the bench against Everton after Anthony Martial was forced off early. He may have a chance to cement a starting place in the Premier League line-up with another positive performance against Onomia on Thursday night.