Nigeria prospect Solanke has unfinished business in Premier League with Bournemouth

Nigeria prospect Dominic Solanke has underlined he has unfinished business in the Premier League after successfully guiding Bournemouth back to the top tier.

The Cherries finished second in the EFL Championship after collecting 88 points from 46 games, just two points behind champions Fulham. The 24-year-old scored 29 goals for the team and provided seven assists.

The last time Bournemouth were in the Premier League was in the 2019/20 season when the attacker featured in 32 games, scored three goals, and provided one assist.

"For sure, I didn’t do what I wanted to do last time I was there in the Premier League," Solanke told Daily Echo.

"But I am a different player now, mentally and physically I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to playing in the Premier League next season."

The former Liverpool youngster then went on to explain why he feels he has what it takes to be successful in the English top-tier next season.

"The run of games – I’ve played in pretty much every game I’ve been able to over in the last two seasons," Solanke continued.

"That definitely helped me. Scoring goals and staying fit, obviously a run of games, especially when you’re a striker, getting goals really helps."

Solanke, who has a Nigerian father and an English mother, was born in England and has played for the Three Lions once. He came on as a substitute in a friendly match against Brazil in 2017 at Wembley in a match that ended goalless.

He is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles if he opts to switch his allegiance.

At club level, Solanke started his career with Chelsea but did not make a senior appearance. He was loaned to Vitesse before Liverpool signed him in 2017.



After struggling to get into the first team, Bournemouth signed him in 2019, and has been playing for them since then.