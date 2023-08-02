Goodbye Nicolas Pepe? Besiktas prepared to offer Arsenal's £72m forgotten man an escape route from the Emirates Stadium

Besiktas will open talks with Arsenal over a deal for failed winger Nicolas Pepe, according to a report.

Besiktas interested in Pepe

Will open talks with Arsenal

Winger not wanted by Gunners

WHAT HAPPENED? The Turkish side are hold a genuine interest in signing the Ivory Coast international, according to Transfermarkt. The two sides will begin negotiations over a deal to bring the 28-year-old to the Super Lig, which could see him terminate his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Besiktas' interest in Pepe could bring an end to his miserable four-year spell with the north London club. Pepe joined the Gunners in a £72 million ($91m) deal from Lille in 2019, but he failed to make any impact and was sent on loan to Nice last season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Pepe featured 112 times in all competitions for Arsenal and scored 27 goals. Arsenal are eager to offload him as he has no place in head coach Mikel Arteta's plans, while he is in the final year of his contract at the club.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arteta's team take on Monaco on Wednesday in their final pre-season friendly.