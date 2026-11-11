Fullkrug's fierce focus! In-form Werder Bremen striker beams over Germany recall under Jurgen Klopp

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Werder Bremen striker Niclas Fullkrug has expressed his delight after earning a recall to the Germany national team. The in-form forward discussed working under manager Jurgen Klopp as Die Mannschaft prepare for crucial UEFA Nations League matches against Serbia and the Netherlands.

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Fullkrug rewards stellar Werder Bremen form with Germany recall

Werder Bremen striker Niclas Fullkrug has earned a welcome recall to the Germany squad following an electric start to the Bundesliga campaign, where he leads the league scoring charts with nine goals. Named in Jurgen Klopp's 24-man squad for the final UEFA Nations League group matches, Fullkrug is eager to make an impact as Die Mannschaft prepare to face Serbia and the Netherlands.

The 24-cap forward admitted that returning to the international setup brings a profound sense of validation for his club performances.

Fullkrug's rich vein of form provides Germany with a potent physical focal point as they conclude their 2026 international calendar.

Fullkrug thrilled to work under Klopp and reunite with familiar faces

Reflecting on his return to the national team camp, Fullkrug emphasized how much he values the opportunity to train under Jurgen Klopp and integrate into a changing squad.

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"I’m delighted to be back. It’s recognition of the work you put in and how you perform for your club," Fullkrug told reporters. "It’s great to be part of the national team again and to have the chance to train under Jurgen Klopp."

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"I’ve caught up with a lot of familiar faces and met plenty of new ones too. The squad looks very different now and you can really feel how much has changed. I’m happy that I can just be myself and that people respond positively to that."

Reflecting on abroad struggles and finding his footballing home

Having overcome previous fitness struggles during his time abroad, Fullkrug credited his seamless transition back to Werder Bremen—a club where he feels an deep familial connection—for rejuvenating his career.

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"I was never miserable during my time abroad. I’m very grateful for those experiences because there’s more to life than just football," Fullkrug explained. "The biggest issue was that I struggled to stay fit. I haven’t forgotten how to play football in that time."

"Werder Bremen is my footballing home. I immediately feel comfortable there. It’s a club with a lot of history and tradition. I first joined when I was 14, and when I look at the staff now, 70, 80 or even 90% of them are still the same people."

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Adapting to tactical demands ahead of Belgrade trip

As Germany travel to Belgrade to face Serbia on Friday before hosting the Netherlands in Berlin on Monday, Fullkrug outlined his tactical responsibilities under Klopp's high-intensity system.

"My role is quite different now. I’ve been getting a lot of touches in the Bundesliga recently and I’m needed in different areas of the pitch. With the national team, I might be more of an out-and-out finisher," he noted.

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"We watched an excellent performance against Serbia, and I don’t think people fully appreciated just how much intensity and commitment the players showed. We want to bring even more of that intensity to our game."