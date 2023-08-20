What are you doing here?! Nick Marsman celebrates Leagues Cup glory with Lionel Messi dressing room photo after being released for criticising Inter Miami's decision to sign ex-PSG star

Nick Marsman grabbed a picture with Lionel Messi after Inter Miami's Leagues Cup victory despite having been released earlier this month.

Marsman released earlier this month

Posed for picture with Messi

Celebrating Inter Miami's success

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch goalkeeper made 29 appearances for the Herons across two seasons but saw his time in the first team come to an end earlier this month after he questioned the decision to sign the veteran Argentine.

"I personally think that this club is not ready for Messi’s arrival. We have a temporary stadium, people can just walk on the pitch, there are no gates. We also leave for the stadium without security. I think they aren't ready. But I hope he comes," he said.

However, he was quick to celebrate the clubs' Leagues Cup triumph with Messi who scored for Inter Miami on the night.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It looks as though Messi, who became the most decorated footballer ever through the triumph over Nashville, was more than happy to take the picture with Marsman despite the fact he's never actually played with the Dutch stopper.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARSMAN? Despite the fact he was released, there's no doubt he'd have enjoyed the success of his now former team. Saying that, recent reports had suggested that Marsman is still training with Herons, so it remains to be seen whether he will re-sign with the club.