Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram admits he was flattered by Liverpool transfer links

Nice star Khephren Thuram admitted that he was flattered by Liverpool transfer links but was happy to continue at the French club.

Thuram explains why he did not leave Nice

Was linked with a move to Liverpool

Liverpool remain interested in the midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? The French international midfielder revealed that while he was flattered by the Liverpool transfer links in the summer, he was happy to stay back at Nice and make further progress as a player.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Thuram said, "I think I’ve started the season well. The team has of course had a very good start to the season. I have developed aspects of my game. Regarding what happened in the transfer window, I decided to stay.

"I wanted to continue to progress at Nice, and progress as a player at this club. Honestly, it made me happy to be linked to all these clubs left, right and centre. It shows I’m doing the right things but as I said, I knew I wanted to stay here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Reds were closely linked with a move for the French star during the summer transfer window but talks fell through as they focused on signing their other targets. They eventually roped in players like Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch to strengthen their midfield.

The 22-year-old, on the other hand, has appeared in nine Ligue 1 games for his club and has played an important role in his team reaching the top of the league table after 11 matches.

WHAT NEXT? While a deal did not materialise in the summer, Jurgen Klopp's side are reportedly not giving up on their pursuit to land Thuram as according to Tutto Juve, the club want to further add firepower to their squad in the new year.