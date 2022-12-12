'It's hard as f*ck' - Neymar reveals WhatsApp messages he sent to Marquinhos & Rodrygo after missed penalties sent Brazil crashing out of World Cup

Neymar shared the consolation messages he sent to teammates Marquinhos and Rodrygo after Brazil crashed out of the World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite Neymar handing Brazil the lead in the 105th minute of the quarter-final tie, Croatia came back with Bruno Petkovic netting an equaliser just three minutes before the final whistle. The underdogs then edged out the Selecao 4-2 on penalties with Rodrygo and Marquinhos missing the first and fourth kicks respectively. As a dressing room leader, Neymar consoled his teammates with supportive words on WhatsApp - which he later published on his Instagram story. He had shared a parting message for outgoing manager Tite earlier.

WHAT THEY SAID: Neymar introductory message to his club teammate Marquinhos read: "How are you? Passing by to tell you that I’m your fan. A penalty won’t change what I think of you. I’m with you forever and you know it. I love you."

To which the Paris Saint-Germain defender replied: "What’s up bro? I’m improving bit by bit, only time will make all of this pass.. And you? How are you? Thank you for the message and for thinking about me bro, you’re too amazing, and I wanted it all to have worked out, it’s hard as f*ck to think that that penalty was an obstacle in your dream! But we have to keep going, we have to be strong, let time pass and see what football has in store for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar also took time to message Rodrygo calling him "amazing" and telling the Real Madrid man to come back stronger from his penalty heartache. The young forward was delighted to receive the words, and apologised for "delaying" Neymar's dream of lifting a World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? The star forward will be next seen in action for PSG in a Ligue 1 tie against Strasbourg on December 28.