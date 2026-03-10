Neymar’s career is football’s biggest tragedy – Here’s Why

The legacy of Neymar remains one of the most debated topics in contemporary football, sparking intense discussions about whether the Brazilian forward truly maximised his generational talent. Known for his flair, technical brilliance, and rise to stardom at Barcelona, his record-breaking move to Paris Saint-Germain was intended to be the ultimate statement of individual greatness. However, as his career enters its later stages, critics and fans alike are questioning if the silverware and statistics reflect the dizzying heights many expected him to reach.

“Neymar is the biggest waste of potential in modern football history,” Charlie declares straight away. “Now let me explain myself. This is not me saying he’s a bad player or hasn’t had a good career, because he has. But the ability that he had, he never reached the heights that he should have done.

“The sole reason he left Barcelona for PSG at 25 was to get the Ballon d’Or to step out of Messi’s shadow. However he goes to PSG, he does okay, but he doesn’t achieve any of the goals that he was there for. Wins no Ballon d’Or at PSG, no Champions League at PSG.

“They talk about winning the Ballon d’Or. The guy made the top three twice and now he’s back in Santos doing his thing. Yes, he’s probably saved his boyhood club from relegation, but he can’t even make it into the arguably the worst Brazilian squad in a long, long time.

“And yes, he’s achieved a lot, but in terms of the potential that he had, people talk about him being one of the best players of his generation, the third best behind maybe Messi and Cristiano. His career hasn’t lived up to what it should have been."

Neymar achieved more than most players ever will, yet fell miles short of the destiny everyone predicted. That’s the brutal truth. Now it’s your turn: biggest waste of potential in football history… or just unfairly judged? Spill your thoughts below and let’s settle this once and for all!