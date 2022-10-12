‘Neymar’s annoying as hell!’ - Joao Mario delivers his verdict on PSG star

Benfica midfielder Joao Mario says Neymar is "annoying as hell" after his side held Paris-Saint Germain to a draw for the second time in a week.

WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar failed to score against Benfica over two legs in the Champions League but certainly made an impression on the players of the Eagles. His ability, as well as his persona on the pitch was central to Mario's verdict of the Brazilian superstar as the two teams shared the points once again at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking after the 1-1 draw, Mario said: "Neymar plays very well, but he's annoying as hell on the pitch. One of the best players in the world, very talented, I think he has the need to bicker with players on the pitch, absolutely normal. It's a pleasure for us to play against him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG and Benfica are joint top of their Champions League group after they drew for the second time in as many games. They both sit five points clear of Juventus with two group games left and are only be separated by goal difference.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? PSG take on Marseille in the Classique on October 16 and Neymar will hope to put an end to his small goal drought which has seen him not score in his previous five games for his club.