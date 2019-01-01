Neymar return date unknown as injured PSG star begins treatment

It remains unclear how long the Brazilian will be out for, with a Champions League clash with Man Utd on the horizon

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel has told reporters that Neymar has begun treatment for a foot injury he sustained against Strasbourg.

The world’s most expensive player was in tears as he left the pitch in the 62nd minute of the game following some rough treatment from opponent Moataz Zemzemi.

The Parisians won the game 2-0 thanks to goals from Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria, which ensured PSG qualified for the quarter-final stage of the Coupe de France.

However, Neymar’s injury put something of a downer on the celebrations, so much so that Tuchel’s post-match questions revolved almost entirely around the well-being of the 26-year-old.

On Saturday, the former Dortmund boss provided the press with an update, saying: “He [Neymar] started treatment. We have to wait until later this week [for a return date], the treatment depends on how the the injury evolves in the coming days.”

Following the game against Strasbourg, Tuchel had said he was ‘worried’ about the extent of the injury and confirmed Neymar had been taken to hospital.

The German is especially concerned in this case as it involves the same metatarsal the player injured last year.

Neymar's absence has come at a bad time for PSG with Marco Verratti also missing since picking up an ankle injury a few weeks ago.

However, Tuchel remains positive above the situation.

"I truly believe that we can handle the situation without Marco and Neymar. It is time to focus on Rennes and nothing else," he said.

"Neymar and Marco are two key players, but we will find solutions – we have a great squad and players who can always make a difference.

"Injuries are bad luck. It hurts when you lose key players, but our staff are very intelligent.

"Marco is mentally strong. He comes [to the training ground] 12 hours every day. For Neymar, it is different.

"He came for some treatment on Friday. He is sad, I am sad too. It is horrible [to have suffered a recurrence], but we tried to avoid talking about his injury and we made him laugh instead.

"They are extraordinary players with great quality. We miss them and have no replacements, so it is a challenge to find solutions. We are a strong squad, though."

A Neymar-less PSG face Rennes on Sunday, before important league games against Lyon and Bordeaux.