Neymar presents Kanye West with PSG shirt after rapper visits Ligue 1 club's training centre

Rap giant Kanye West was a surprise visitor to PSG's training ground on Wednesday, where he picked up a special gift from Neymar.

West is in Paris for the French capital's Fashion Week, but took time to pay a visit to the Brazil star who is currently recovering from injury.

He came away with his own personalised shirt, with Neymar's No 10 on the back.

'Nice to meet you legend!'

Neymar and Kanye posed for a photo together at the PSG training centre, showing off the rapper's new jersey.

"Nice to meet you, legend," Neymar wrote on Instagram to accompany the snap.

Kanye and football

One of hip-hop's most renowned artists, Kanye is also known for his interest in sport.

In 2021 the rapper even took up residence in Atlanta United's Mercedez Benz Stadium in order to finish his 10th studio album, Donda.

The ground also played host to a listening party for the album, while Kanye was additionally spotted in the stands watching Atlanta's MLS clash with Columbus Crew.

