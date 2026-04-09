Neymar is attracting serious interest and has begun talks with a potential new club

Neymar is attracting serious interest from Major League Soccer. According to The New York Times, FC Cincinnati have approached the Brazilian superstar and initial talks between the two parties have already taken place.

The forward is under contract with his boyhood club Santos until the end of 2026 and is aiming to force his way into manager Carlo Ancelotti’s World Cup plans. He recently returned from a long-term injury and wasted little time reminding onlookers of his ability.

Sources have told the American newspaper that talks are still at an early stage, with the club gauging his interest and demands.

Cincinnati is convinced it can appeal to international stars, citing its financial clout and modern facilities, the NYT adds.

One hurdle is that the club currently has no Designated Player slots available; those spots are already occupied by Kévin Denkey, Miles Robinson and Evander.

The coming months will show how the talks progress and whether Neymar is ready to swap São Paulo for Ohio. After his brief and underwhelming stint at Al-Hilal, he had been set to join Chicago Fire, only to spurn that opportunity in favour of a return to Santos.

Last season, Neymar played a pivotal role in keeping Santos in Série A, registering 11 goals and four assists. This term, after just four matches, he has already notched three goals and two assists.

Despite those impressive numbers, he was omitted from the recent international squad. Neymar admitted he was “sad and disappointed”, yet vowed to keep working hard to earn a place in the Seleção for next summer’s campaign.