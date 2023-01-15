Newcastle United vs Fulham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream Newcastle United against Fulham on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Newcastle United will host Fulham at St. James' Park on Sunday in a Premier League encounter.

The Magpies are looking to complete the league double over Fulham for the first time since 2007-08, while they're also looking to win three in a row against the Cottagers for the first time ever. They have drawn their last two matches and will be desperate to get the three points to further strengthen their grip on the third spot.

Fulham head into this fixture after beating Graham Potter's Chelsea. They are on a four-game winning streak in the league and will be a tough nut to crack. All eyes will be on former Magpie Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has scored in his last three away Premier League appearances for Fulham and could become the first-ever Cottagers player to score in four in a row.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission

Newcastle United vs Fulham date and kick-off time

Game: Newcastle United vs Fulham Date: January 14, 2023 Kick-off time 2pm GMT / 9am ET / 7:30pm IST Venue: St. James' Park

How to watch Newcastle United vs Fulham on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be streamed on Peacock.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on the Sky Sports network and it can be streamed via SKY GO Extra.

In India, the match can be streamed on Hotstar.

Newcastle United squad and team news

The Magpies will be without Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Targett and Emil Krafth.

Callum Wilson might be handed a start along with Joelinton and Miguel Almiron. Alexander Isak is making a comeback and is a handy option for Eddie Howe.

Newcastle possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; S Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton

Position Players Goalkeepers Dubravka, Darlow, Gillespie, Pope Defender Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Trippier, Fernandez, Manquillo, Burn, Botman, Watts. Midfielders Ritchie, Murphy, Almiron, Willock, S Longstaff, Guimaraes, M Longstaff, Anderson, Enderson. Forwards Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Wood, Fraser, Isak

Fulham team news and squad

Mitrovic returns from suspension to face his former employers. However, Antonee Robinson will be missed as he has picked up five yellow cards. Layvin Kurzawa will replace him.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Kurzawa; Palhinha, Reed, Decordova-Reid, Andreas Pereira, Willian; Mitrovic