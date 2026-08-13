Newcastle launch new 2026-27 adidas third kit in bold lilac design

Newcastle United have unveiled their new adidas third kit for the 2026-27 season, with a bold lilac design introducing a new shade to the club's colour palette.

The Magpies' latest change strip sees adidas opt for a lighter purple colourway, complemented by deep purple detailing to create a distinctive look for the new campaign.

Newcastle United FC

The shirt also features a Magpie graphic on the back of the neck, continuing a design detail seen on Newcastle's previously released home and away kits for the 2026-27 season.

The full third kit is completed with deep purple shorts and lilac socks, creating a striking look for Newcastle players on the pitch and supporters off it.

While Newcastle have worn purple shirts in the past, the new design introduces a lighter shade to give the third kit a fresh look for the upcoming campaign.

Newcastle United FC

As with adidas' performance-focused football shirts, the authentic version features CLIMACOOL+ technology, combining sweat-wicking and quick-drying materials with 3D-engineered body mapping designed to maximise airflow.

The technology is designed to help keep players cool and dry throughout matches, allowing them to remain comfortable from the first whistle to the last.

Shop: Newcastle United 2026-27 third kit

The Newcastle United 2026-27 third kit will be available from Thursday, August 13 at 9am BST from Newcastle United club stores, selected adidas retail stores and online.



