Newcastle United release 2022-23 home kit inspired by the past

Jack Stanley|
Newcastle 22-23 kit MI
Newcastle UnitedPremier LeagueUK ShoppingCulture

Newcastle United have honoured their 130-year history with their new shirt

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Amidst the speculation of a Saudi-themed away kit, Newcastle have officially unveiled their 2022/23 home kit. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the design is kept as simple as possible, with Newcastle’s black and white stripes the only notable feature of the design.

Newcastle United 22-23 Kit 1

Refreshingly for fans, the new Castore-designed kit also marks a departure from last season’s confused “4” graphic, formed by the combination of the white placket and blue Fun88 sponsor’s logo.

Newcastle United 22-23 Kit 2

The only addition to the kit comes in the form of light blue detailing. As well as the Castore logo on the chest, a small 130 years motif has been added to the lower back, helping the Magpies celebrate an important anniversary.

Newcastle has launched its 2022/23 home kit for pre-order now from the Newcastle web store.