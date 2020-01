Newcastle complete loan signing of Tottenham defender Rose

The England international boosts Steve Bruce's defensive options at St James' Park

Newcastle have signed defender Danny Rose from on loan until the end of the season.

“It’s a great honour for me to be here. I’m so grateful that the manager has brought me in and I’m looking to repay him in every way I can as soon as I’m playing,”said the 29-year-old.

More to follow.